Open Menu

Thai Poll Body Asks Court To Dissolve Reformist MFP Party

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Thai poll body asks court to dissolve reformist MFP party

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Thailand's election commission said Tuesday it will ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the reformist Move Forward Party, which won most seats in last year's election.

The commission said in a statement it had agreed "unanimously" to seek the dissolution of MFP's campaign pledge to reform the kingdom's tough royal insult laws.

The MFP upended Thailand's political order in May's election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, the kingdom's business monopolies and to amend strict lese-majeste laws.

But their audacious bid -- which shocked the Thai establishment -- ended with them locked out of government following months of political wrangling.

Earlier this year the Constitutional Court ruled the MFP campaign pledge to loosen lese-majeste legislation amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

The court unanimously ordered the party to stop all efforts to reform the laws against insulting or defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand has a history of political parties being wound up by judicial intervention, including MFP's forerunner the Future Forward Party, which was dissolved in 2020 over finance issues.

Despite winning most seats, MFP was excluded from the coalition that formed the government, and then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming prime minister.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Thailand Business Election Commission Of Pakistan Pita May 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

47 minutes ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

51 minutes ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

3 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

4 hours ago
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

16 hours ago

More Stories From World