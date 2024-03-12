Thai Poll Body Asks Court To Dissolve Reformist MFP Party
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Thailand's election commission said Tuesday it will ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the reformist Move Forward Party, which won most seats in last year's election.
The commission said in a statement it had agreed "unanimously" to seek the dissolution of MFP's campaign pledge to reform the kingdom's tough royal insult laws.
The MFP upended Thailand's political order in May's election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, the kingdom's business monopolies and to amend strict lese-majeste laws.
But their audacious bid -- which shocked the Thai establishment -- ended with them locked out of government following months of political wrangling.
Earlier this year the Constitutional Court ruled the MFP campaign pledge to loosen lese-majeste legislation amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
The court unanimously ordered the party to stop all efforts to reform the laws against insulting or defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Thailand has a history of political parties being wound up by judicial intervention, including MFP's forerunner the Future Forward Party, which was dissolved in 2020 over finance issues.
Despite winning most seats, MFP was excluded from the coalition that formed the government, and then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming prime minister.
