Thai Prime Minister Announces Retirement From Politics

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring from political life and quitting the conservative United Thai Nation Party

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring from political life and quitting the conservative United Thai Nation Party.

"Effective immediately, I would like to announce my retirement from politics and departure from the United Thai Nation Party," he said in a statement that his party posted on social media.

Prayut called on the party leader, its executives and members to continue protecting "the institutions of nation, religion, and the monarchy and continue taking care of the Thai people."

Prayut has been at the helm of the Thai government ever since the army seized power in the country in a 2014 coup. He joined the United Thai Nation Party weeks before this May's election, which saw the conservatives finish in fifth place with 12.5% of the votes counted. The parliament will elect a new prime minister on Thursday.