UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Prime Minister Doubts Reliability Of Media Reports On Vaccination Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

Thai Prime Minister Doubts Reliability of Media Reports on Vaccination Suspension

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed doubts on Tuesday about the reliability of media reports of the temporary suspension of vaccination in several medical facilities in the country, due to delays of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed doubts on Tuesday about the reliability of media reports of the temporary suspension of vaccination in several medical facilities in the country, due to delays of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.

Earlier this week, several media reported that twenty hospitals in Bangkok postponed coronavirus jab appointments due to shortages of vaccines.

"I'm not blaming anyone. Others may not have the same understanding of the issue because the information is being passed through too many channels," the prime minister was quoted as saying at a morning briefing at the parliament by the Bangkok Post newspaper.

He also noted that he instructed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which he leads, to distribute the batches of COVID-19 shots at its disposal to the country's regions in line with demand and urgency.

"We may have the capacity to administer 100,000 doses in a single day. But where are the vaccines for appointments on other days?" he said, adding that from now on the appointments for vaccination would be based on the number of vaccines in each arriving batch.

According to Chan-o-cha, the government secured 100 million coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 50 million people, or 70% of the Thai population over 2021.

At the CCSA briefing, a spokesperson for the authority said that during the vaccination of workers on the "front line" of the fight against the pandemic, held from February 28-early June, and the countrywide immunization, which kicked off on June 7, more than 6.5 million doses were administered. From June 7 to June 14, more than 2.4 million doses were used, and 323,000 shots were done on Monday.

In some provinces vaccination is progressing faster, including on the island of Phuket, where over 61% of the population has been vaccinated so far and aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by late June to reopen the area for vaccinated tourists without a mandatory two-week quarantine, according to the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Same Phuket Bangkok February May June Post Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins first place in ‘Institut ..

17 minutes ago

Secretary Communication reviews roads' work

12 seconds ago

President for creation of special cell at Ombudsma ..

13 seconds ago

US embassy charge d'affaires visits Lahore

15 seconds ago

Shehbaz urges govt to fulfill its promises made in ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.