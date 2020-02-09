Thai Prime Minister Heads For City Where Deadly Mall Shooting Occurred - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will head to the city of Nakhon Ratchasima where the deadly shopping mall shooting occurred, Thai PBS reports.

According to the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, the prime minister could arrive in Nakhon Ratchasima as early as 10:00 a. m. local time on Sunday (03:00 GMT).

On Saturday, a gunman (a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma) carried out a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall. According to Thailand's Health Ministry, at least 63 people were injured in the shooting.

Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that 21 people were killed by the gunman, including one special forces policeman. Two other special forces servicemen were injured, the minister said.

Meanwhile Thairath tv reported on Sunday citing police sources that a total of 25 people were killed by the gunman, who is still believed to be inside the shopping mall.

The shooter is reportedly a professional serviceman, a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper who has completed a special forces program.