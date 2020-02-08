Thai Prime Minister Monitoring Shooting, Orders Swift Arrest of Attacker - Spokeswoman

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is closely monitoring the shooting and hostage situation in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, a government spokeswoman said Saturday.

According to the spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat, the head of government extended condolences to the families of the victims and ordered local authorities to swiftly arrest the attacker.

On Saturday, a soldier opened fire in Nakhon Ratchasima killing 17 people and in reportedly holding 16 people hostage in a shopping mall.