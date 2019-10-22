UrduPoint.com
Thai Prime Minister Orders Security Review Prior To ASEAN Summit In November - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:18 PM

Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered a complete review of all security services and systems prior to the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which will take place in the country's capital of Bangkok in early November, Lieutenant-General Kongchip Tantravanit, the Defense Ministry's spokesman, said on Tuesday

In August, Bangkok was rocked by a series of blasts during a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, which participants included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others.

"The prime minister has ordered all corresponding services to coordinate their scheduled operations to provide the summit's security, which, apart from the ASEAN [countries'] leaders, will be visited by several leaders of global powers, which are ASEAN's dialogue partners," Tantravanit said in a broadcast statement.

He added that the country's special services were doing everything to prevent any threats to the summit.

The next ASEAN summit will be the second and the last event under Thailand's tenure as the chair of the organization.

