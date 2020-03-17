Thai Prime Minister Says Country Will Not Close Borders Over COVID-19

Thailand is not planning on closing off its borders over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Thailand is not planning on closing off its borders over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday.

Last week, Bangkok stopped issuing visas to citizens of 18 countries.

"We are not planning for a total shut down of the borders or of the country. We continue applying the limitations that were adopted in recent days and that concern the people entering Thailand from countries with the highest risk of infection. The persons not covered by these limitations, can enter the country as usual," the prime minister said in a speech broadcast by Thai PBS tv channel, after a cabinet meeting.

He added that the cabinet had issued a decree on COVID-19 response measures.

The Thai government has, however, canceled the three day-holiday for Songkran, the country's New Year, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

"We have made the decision to cancel the Songkran holidays in mid-April and make them workdays," Charnvirakul said, adding that this was a necessary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Thailand currently has 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the nation's health ministry.