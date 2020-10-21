UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Prime Minister Says Ready To Cancel State Of Emergency In Bangkok Over Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Thai Prime Minister Says Ready to Cancel State of Emergency in Bangkok Over Protests

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday that he was ready to cancel a state of emergency introduced in the capital of Bangkok over mass anti-government demonstrations if protesters stepped back

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday that he was ready to cancel a state of emergency introduced in the capital of Bangkok over mass anti-government demonstrations if protesters stepped back.

The state of emergency was declared on October 15. Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the participants of the Bangkok anti-government protests gathered near the Victory Monument, which is situated in the center of the Thai capital, and headed to the Government House.

"I am ready to lift the state of emergency in Bangkok," Prayut said in his televised address to the nation, adding that today is the moment when all need to take a step back.

According to the prime minister, the government "hears the protesters' demands" and is ready to listen to them again, "but at the parliament, not on the streets.

"

Prayut also said that an extraordinary parliamentary session would be held from October 26-27 and focus on finding a way out from the current situation in the country.

The anti-government demonstrations began back in February when the constitutional court banned opposition party Future Forward, which was popular among students. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of a lockdown in early April hampered the protest movement. However, the pandemic has also affected the economic situation in the country and deepened public resentment with the authorities. The protesters demand the dissolution of what they call Prayut's military dictatorship, which took over in a bloodless coup in 2014 but has since remodeled itself into a civilian type. They also call for a limitation of the monarchy's power and to scrap the strict laws prohibiting criticism of the king.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Parliament Bangkok February April October Dictator All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

14 minutes ago

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

2 minutes ago

Buffalo election stunt backfires for Indian politi ..

2 minutes ago

Spain tourism sector eyes 100-bln-euro loss over v ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 reversed economic achievements of Govt: H ..

5 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.