Thai Prime Minister Seeking to Restore Suspended US Trade Benefits for Thailand - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha will try to resolve the issue of suspended US trade preferences for Thai products during meetings with US representatives at the upcoming ASEAN summit in Bangkok, media reported on Wednesday, citing Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will attend the East Asia Summit on November 4 in Bangkok, which will be joined by 18 countries � ASEAN member states and its partner countries, namely Russia, Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.

According to Bangkok Post, Prime Minister Prayut plans to discuss the suspended trade preferences with US officials next week.

Somkid's remarks came after his talks with Michael Heath, the US embassy's chargé d'affaires and acting ambassador to Thailand.

According to Somkid, Thailand and the United States have been maintaining friendly relations for a long time, and thus the issue of preferences is negotiable.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump suspended $1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand because of its failure to provide such workers' rights as protection for freedom of association and collective bargaining. The suspension will take in six months. The measure will affect over 500 products, mainly seafood industry, which Thailand exports to the United States.