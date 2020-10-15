UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Protesters Gather In Downtown Bangkok Again, Call For Release Of Detained Activists

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:11 PM

Thai Protesters Gather in Downtown Bangkok Again, Call For Release of Detained Activists

Thousands of people joined an opposition demonstration in central Bangkok on Thursday despite detentions of protest leaders a day ago and an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than five people, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Thousands of people joined an opposition demonstration in central Bangkok on Thursday despite detentions of protest leaders a day ago and an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than five people, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The demonstrators have called for the release of opposition activists and urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

Opposition supporters started to gather at the Ratchaprasong intersection at 04:00 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT). Despite the deployment of some 2,000 police officers, the Ratchadamri road, one of the widest in Thailand's capital, was filled with protesters by 05:30 p.m.

Student activist Panupong Jadnok, also known as Mike Rayong, the only protest leader who was not arrested on Wednesday, said that people will not back down and urged the police to "take a day off," during his address to the crowd.

The activist also called on the prime minister to resign and said that the Thai people will not allow "the comeback of the military dictatorship." Rayong also told protesters that soldiers have arrived at the parliament building.

The police have warned protesters that the rally is not allowed to continue later than 06:00 p.m. Nonetheless, Rayong said that the demonstration will go ahead regardless.

According to the correspondent, the protest is going ahead as of 06:00 p.m.

The anti-government protests have been underway in Thailand for several months. In addition to the resignation of Chan-o-cha, who came to power as a result of the 2014 coup, the protesters also demand the government to adopt a new constitution and reform the monarchy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Thailand Parliament Road Rayong Bangkok Dictator From Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

Japan Plans to Lower Int'l Travel Advisories Issue ..

56 seconds ago

Italian Foreign Minister Says EU Sanctions on Russ ..

58 seconds ago

Global Community Lost $1.3 Trillion From Climate-R ..

1 minute ago

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Accou ..

4 minutes ago

China to Take Measures to Protect Its Companies' I ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.