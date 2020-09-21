UrduPoint.com
Thai Protesters Vow To Keep Up Fight After 'people's Plaque' Removed

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:11 PM

Thai protesters vow to keep up fight after 'people's plaque' removed

A 'People's Plaque' installed by protesters near Bangkok's Royal Palace was also "planted in the hearts of the Thai people," activists said Monday, vowing its removal marked only the beginning of their battle to reform the monarchy

Bangkok (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A 'People's Plaque' installed by protesters near Bangkok's Royal Palace was also "planted in the hearts of the Thai people," activists said Monday, vowing its removal marked only the beginning of their battle to reform the monarchy.

Some 30,000 demonstrators turned out over the weekend, the largest show of force since the near-daily student-led rallies began two months ago.

Some 30,000 demonstrators turned out over the weekend, the largest show of force since the near-daily student-led rallies began two months ago.

They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who masterminded the 2014 coup.

Many are also calling for the monarchy to stay out of politics and installed a "People's Plaque" in historic Sanam Luang park near Bangkok's Grand Palace on Sunday morning.

By Monday the plaque had vanished, but demonstrators remained unbowed.

The plaque was also "planted in the hearts of the Thai people", prominent activist Parit Chiwarak, told reporters, vowing that protesters would make replicas and install them across the city.

"Our fight in the past two days is historic. The plaque is just the beginning of the fight for the monarchy to be reformed."

