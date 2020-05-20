Thai Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Being Prepared for Manufacturing in US, Canada - Reports

A prototype vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University and recently successfully tested on mice is being prepared for manufacturing in the United States and Canada ahead of human trials, media reported on Wednesday, citing Suvit Maesincee, the Thai minister of higher education, science, research and innovation

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A prototype vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University and recently successfully tested on mice is being prepared for manufacturing in the United States and Canada ahead of human trials, media reported on Wednesday, citing Suvit Maesincee, the Thai minister of higher education, science, research and innovation.

According to Thailand's The Nation newspaper, the vaccine produces antibodies to the disease at the level of 1:3,000 that was confirmed by results of preliminary screening carried out in the US University of Pennsylvania.

According to the minister, the prototype vaccine will be tested on monkeys next week. Meanwhile, after production facilities in the United States and Canada will be created, scientists will start human trials of the vaccine.

In Thailand, the vaccine will be produced by Thai company Bionet Asia as soon as mass production technologies are received from abroad.