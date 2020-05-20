UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Being Prepared For Manufacturing In US, Canada - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Thai Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Being Prepared for Manufacturing in US, Canada - Reports

A prototype vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University and recently successfully tested on mice is being prepared for manufacturing in the United States and Canada ahead of human trials, media reported on Wednesday, citing Suvit Maesincee, the Thai minister of higher education, science, research and innovation

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A prototype vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University and recently successfully tested on mice is being prepared for manufacturing in the United States and Canada ahead of human trials, media reported on Wednesday, citing Suvit Maesincee, the Thai minister of higher education, science, research and innovation.

According to Thailand's The Nation newspaper, the vaccine produces antibodies to the disease at the level of 1:3,000 that was confirmed by results of preliminary screening carried out in the US University of Pennsylvania.

According to the minister, the prototype vaccine will be tested on monkeys next week. Meanwhile, after production facilities in the United States and Canada will be created, scientists will start human trials of the vaccine.

In Thailand, the vaccine will be produced by Thai company Bionet Asia as soon as mass production technologies are received from abroad.

Related Topics

Thailand Education Canada Company United States Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Trader’s delegation calls on AJK President

29 seconds ago

High time to hold India accountable for committing ..

32 seconds ago

Bahria Town approaches Punjab Intellectual Propert ..

16 minutes ago

ISPR says three civilians injured in Indian firing ..

45 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Wintershall Dea Fulfilled All Obligations on Nord ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.