Thai Ship Sinks During Patrol Amid Storm, 31 Sailors Missing - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Thai corvette Sukhothai has sunk during storm when patrolling the Gulf of Thailand, 75 sailors were rescued, 31 are still missing, an intensive search is underway, the Thai navy said on Monday.

While patrolling the bay 20 nautical miles offshore from Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Sunday might, the ship was exposed to heavy waves and scooped up excessive amounts of water, which resulted in a power outage and failure of engines and other equipment, the navy said.

Loss of control, as well as the continued impact of large waves and strong wind gusts led to the ship tilting and eventually singing, at 00.

12 a.m. local time (17:12 GMT, Sunday), the statement read.

The navy launched a search a rescue operation immediately after made aware of the ship's distress, deploying three navy ships, several civilian ships, and navy aircraft and helicopters. The air and sea search is still ongoing.

All 106 crew members were wearing life jackets when the ship sank, the navy said. Rescuers have found 75 crew members and are still looking for the remaining 31.

The corvette Sukhothai was built in the United States and was commissioned into the Thai navy in February 1987. The ship was designed to conduct patrols as well as anti-submarine warfare and air defense. 

