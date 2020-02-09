UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Shooter Flees Shopping Mall After Shootout With Special Forces - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Thai Shooter Flees Shopping Mall After Shootout With Special Forces - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) A Thai soldier who started a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand managed to leave the shopping mall after a shootout with special forces, Thairath tv broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, a Thai soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, started a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where he then held hostages for nine hours. Twenty people were killed and 31 were injured in the shooting.

The man entered into a shootout with special forces in the multi-storey car parking of the shopping center, after which he shot at a gas cylinder, setting it on fire, and disappeared from the building, the broadcaster's correspondent reported from the scene.

According to the broadcaster, two special forces servicemen were injured in the shootout. The shooter also made several shots in the street near the parking lot, it added.

Its footage shows panic in the street near the shopping center, rescuers help civilians fleeing the building.

According to the Thai Defense Ministry, the suspect is a 34-year-old man professional serviceman, a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper trained in special forces program.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Thailand Car Man Nakhon Ratchasima Temple Gas TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.