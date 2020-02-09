Thai Shooter Kills Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The gunman who carried out a mass shooting in a shopping mall in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima killed one special forces serviceman and injured another when leaving the mall, Thairath tv reports.

Earlier, the Thai Thairath TV broadcaster reported that the soldier, identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, who carried out the shooting on Saturday, managed to escape the mall after a shootout with special forces.

Thairath TV later said that according to preliminary information from the Thai military, one special forces serviceman was killed in the shootout that occurred at the mall's parking garage.

Another special forces serviceman was injured.

The gunman reportedly held over a dozen people hostage at the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. At least 20 people were reportedly killed in the shooting and over 30 were injured.

According to Thairath TV, the shooter shot at a gas cylinder in the mall's parking lot, setting it on fire, before disappearing from the building.