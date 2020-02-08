(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The mother of the Thai soldier who on Saturday killed scores and is now holed up with 16 hostages in a shopping mall arrived at the scene to convince her son to surrender, local media reported.

The 32-year-old soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, on Saturday went on a rampage in northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) where he killed 17 and injured 14 between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where currently holds the hostages.

A soldier who claimed to know the shooter told Thai Rath news channel that police went to Thomma's mother as soon as his identity was established.

Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army Apirat Kongsompong could be seen arriving outside the shopping mall named Terminal 21.

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich told Reuters that Thai special forces entered the mall and helped "several hundred" people escape but that many are still inside.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier instructed all relevant departments to fully mobilize in order to swiftly neutralize or apprehend the gunman.