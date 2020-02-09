UrduPoint.com
Thai Special Forces Inspected 4 Floors Of Shopping Center, Did Not Find Shooter - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Thai special forces examined all four floors of the main part of the Terminal 21 shopping center building and found neither a shooter who killed 20 people on Saturday or hostages held by him, according to the English-language website of the Khaosot newspaper.

The huge building of the shopping center consists of several parts, including a multi-level car parking.

Earlier in the day, a 32-year-old soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, started a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where he currently holds hostages. Twenty people were killed and 31 were injured in the shooting.

