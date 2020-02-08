UrduPoint.com
Thai Special Forces Rescue Hundreds From Shopping Mall Where Shooter Hides - Military

Sat 08th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Thai special forces have evacuated hundreds of people from the shopping mall where the shooter is currently hiding, the country's defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit told Reuters on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a soldier went on a shooting rampage in Thailand's northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. He killed at least 17 people and injured over a dozen more.

"Police officers and soldiers are joining forces and have helped evacuate hundreds of people from inside the mall. It's not known how many are still inside," Tantrawanit said.

