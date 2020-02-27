UrduPoint.com
Thai Students Rally For 3rd Day To Protest Opposition Party's Dissolution - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:02 PM

Thai university and high school students across the country have held more than 10 rallies over the past three days to protest the dissolution of the second-largest opposition party and call for democracy and justice in Thailand, media reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Thai university and high school students across the country have held more than 10 rallies over the past three days to protest the dissolution of the second-largest opposition party and call for democracy and justice in Thailand, media reported on Thursday.

All rallies have taken place on school and university campuses, save for a few pickets near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok and other symbolic monuments in several cities, Thailand's Channel 3 reported. No violations of public order were observed during the demonstrations.

The rallies are reportedly linked to the Thai Constitutional Court's recent ruling to dissolve the Future Forward Party (FFP), which comprised mainly young people and had a party program aimed at preventing new military coups and dictatorship in the country.

The party was dissolved on February 21 for violating electoral laws. Specifically, the court deemed the large loan granted to the party by its founder and leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a young billionaire whose family owns the country's largest group of companies that produce and import car parts, unconstitutional.

