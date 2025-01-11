Thai Suspect Confesses To Killing Cambodian Ex-lawmaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A Thai man suspected of killing a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker in Bangkok confessed to the crime Saturday in a livestream video.
Wearing a white T-shirt under a bulletproof vest, Ekkalak Paenoi told police and media, "I confess that I did wrong", after being charged with premeditated murder and unauthorized gun ownership.
"If I dared to do it, I dare to admit to it," he added.
Lim Kimya, a former lawmaker for the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was gunned down on Tuesday by a motorcyclist as he arrived in Bangkok by bus from Cambodia with his French wife.
Cambodian opposition figures have accused the country's powerful former leader Hun Sen of ordering the shooting.
A Cambodian government spokesman has denied official involvement in the killing.
Police in Cambodia said they arrested the suspect on Wednesday and took him to the Thai border on Saturday following an extradition request.
He was picked up by a Thai police helicopter on arrival and taken to Bangkok.
"We can't determine the motives yet, please give us time," said Somprasong Yenthuam, a senior police official.
Thai media have said Ekkalak was a former marine.
Somprasong told reporters an arrest warrant for a Cambodian accomplice had also been issued.
Sanong Sangmanee, police chief of the downtown area of Bangkok where the fatal shooting happened, told AFP that Ekkalak, who worked as a motorbike taxi driver, will be placed under pre-trial detention at a court in Bangkok on Monday.
