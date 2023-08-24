Thai Trade Exhibition strengthens trade relations between Saudi Arabia, Thailand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) will participate with a pavilion at the Thai Trade Exhibition, which will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 27 to 30, to highlight its role in strengthening trade relations with various countries by opening markets and presenting investment opportunities.

Over 100 Thai leading brands and several government entities are expected to take part in the event to showcase a wide variety of Thai products from various sectors.

The exhibition presents a valuable opportunity for Saudi businessmen and investors to meet with their Thai counterparts to discuss investment and partnership opportunities in various fields. It also provides a way for the consumer to learn more about Thai products and services.