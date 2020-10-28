Thailand Again Extends Coronavirus-Related State of Emergency Until November 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government of Thailand has approved the Thai COVID-19 response center's decision to extend the state of emergency until the end of November due to the continuously unfavorable epidemiological environment, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Wednesday

The coronavirus-related state of emergency has been in place in Thailand since March 26.

"The COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended in Thailand due to the ongoing pandemic and increase in the number of infected people in many countries and the ongoing risk of a second wave in Thailand due to this," the spokesperson said following a cabinet meeting.

This marks already the seventh extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency in Thailand. While the Thai state of emergency entails no particular restrictions for the public, it gives the government the power to quickly pass decisions, should the need arise, in circumvention of bureaucratic barriers.

As of Wednesday, Thai health authorities have confirmed a cumulative total of 3,759 coronavirus cases, including 59 deaths, whereas of all new cases recorded over the past two months only seven were of local transmission.