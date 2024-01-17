Thailand Aims To Attract More Chinese Tourists In 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) -- Thailand will emphasize high-standard services such as convenient entry, comfortable hotels as well as delicious cuisine to attract tourists, especially tourists from China, said Nithee Seeprae, deputy governor for marketing communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Thailand Tourism Forum 2024 was held in Bangkok with scholars and business leaders gathering at this event and sharing their opinions about promoting Thailand's tourism industry.
"Tourism plays a crucial role in Thailand's economy, and China has always been one of the largest source markets for Thailand," Nithee told Xinhua.
Nithee noted that one of the obstacles that tourists face is the process of obtaining a visa, so the visa exemption will be a better way to further increase the attractiveness of Thailand and boost the country's economy.
Thailand had previously granted temporary visa waiver status for visitors from China, which was set to end on Feb. 29, 2024. A new decision has been made by the Thai government that the country will permanently waive visa requirements for Chinese citizens starting March 1.
