UrduPoint.com

Thailand Announces New Official Name Of Bangkok In Foreign Languages

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Thailand Announces New Official Name of Bangkok in Foreign Languages

The official name of the Thai capital in Latin script will change to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which translates as the City of Angels Great Capital, while Bangkok will continue to be used in non-official capacity, the Thai Office of the Royal Society (ORST) said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The official name of the Thai capital in Latin script will change to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which translates as the City of Angels Great Capital, while Bangkok will continue to be used in non-official capacity, the Thai Office of the Royal Society (ORST) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Thai cabinet approved a new register of countries, territories, administrative zones and capitals proposed by the Prime Minister's Office at the recommendation of the ORST.

"The name of the capital will be officially written in foreign languages as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, or Bangkok as before," the statement read.

According to a clarification issued by the office of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the old name Bangkok can be placed in texts in brackets after the new one.

The new name will be officially adopted after a special legal commission reviews the new register, the ORST said.

The new Thai register of toponyms also proposed changing the Thai spelling of the Italian capital of Rome and codifying the transfer of the Myanmar capital from Yangon to Naypyidaw.

The Thai capital has always been called Krung Thep Maha Nakhon in Thai, however this form is also an abridgment since the full name of the city consists of more than 40 separate elements and is the longest name of a capital in the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Rome Naypyidaw Bangkok Myanmar From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth holds in-person meets week after C ..

Queen Elizabeth holds in-person meets week after Covid scare

1 minute ago
 French language watchdog warns of English infiltra ..

French language watchdog warns of English infiltration

1 minute ago
 Two children die due to wall collapse in Larkana c ..

Two children die due to wall collapse in Larkana city

1 minute ago
 Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Tal ..

Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Talent Hunt 2022 Competition

1 minute ago
 Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University ..

Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University Kotha

1 minute ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in money launderin ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in money laundering case against Shehbaz family

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>