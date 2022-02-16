Thailand Announces New Official Name of Bangkok in Foreign Languages

The official name of the Thai capital in Latin script will change to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which translates as the City of Angels Great Capital, while Bangkok will continue to be used in non-official capacity, the Thai Office of the Royal Society (ORST) said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The official name of the Thai capital in Latin script will change to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which translates as the City of Angels Great Capital, while Bangkok will continue to be used in non-official capacity, the Thai Office of the Royal Society (ORST) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Thai cabinet approved a new register of countries, territories, administrative zones and capitals proposed by the Prime Minister's Office at the recommendation of the ORST.

"The name of the capital will be officially written in foreign languages as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, or Bangkok as before," the statement read.

According to a clarification issued by the office of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the old name Bangkok can be placed in texts in brackets after the new one.

The new name will be officially adopted after a special legal commission reviews the new register, the ORST said.

The new Thai register of toponyms also proposed changing the Thai spelling of the Italian capital of Rome and codifying the transfer of the Myanmar capital from Yangon to Naypyidaw.

The Thai capital has always been called Krung Thep Maha Nakhon in Thai, however this form is also an abridgment since the full name of the city consists of more than 40 separate elements and is the longest name of a capital in the world.