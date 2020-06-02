UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Approves $9 Bn Airport Project By Bangkok's Skytrain Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:32 PM

Thailand approves $9 bn airport project by Bangkok's skytrain operator

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a $9 billion bid from a consortium led by Bangkok's billionaire skytrain operator to develop an airport in its southeastern coast, which the kingdom hopes will transform into an economic and tech hub

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a $9 billion bid from a consortium led by Bangkok's billionaire skytrain operator to develop an airport in its southeastern coast, which the kingdom hopes will transform into an economic and tech hub.

Located near resort town Pattaya, U Tapao airport is one of the infrastructure centrepieces for Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), an ambitious 1.7 trillion Baht ($53.8 billion) scheme seeking to attract investment from industries like auto and tech manufacturing.

BTS Group Holdings, which operates Bangkok's skytrain and is owned by billionaire Keeree Kanjanapas, led a consortium of companies approved to develop the "Eastern Airport City" project.

They were chosen "as the winner because it proposed the best guarantee and returns, rent and revenue-sharing to the government", said the cabinet in a statement after their meeting Tuesday.

Bangkok Airways -- owned by Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, who Forbes lists as among the kingdom's richest -- is part of the consortium, as well as construction firm Sino-Thai Engineering and Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

The 290 billion baht ($9.2 billion) project will include a new terminal, an air cargo centre, and an aviation repair and maintenance site, according to official EEC documents.

Related Topics

Thailand Rent Forbes Tokyo Bangkok SITE Hub From Government Cabinet Best Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks assistance regarding jurisdict ..

34 seconds ago

KP Food Authority discards substandard food items

36 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court issues written order regardin ..

37 seconds ago

India evacuates 10,000 from homes, virus hospital ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.