Thailand Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use - Regulator
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:50 PM
BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The food and Drug Administration of Thailand said on Thursday that it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use.
The drug became the sixth COVID-19 vaccine registered by the Thai watchdog.
The country's portfolio includes vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac, and Sinopharm.
The Russian-made Sputnik V and Indian-made Covaxin medicines are pending approval.