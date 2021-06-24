Thailand Approves Pfizer Vaccine for Emergency Use - Regulator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The food and Drug Administration of Thailand said on Thursday that it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use.

The drug became the sixth COVID-19 vaccine registered by the Thai watchdog.

The country's portfolio includes vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac, and Sinopharm.

The Russian-made Sputnik V and Indian-made Covaxin medicines are pending approval.