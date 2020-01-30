UrduPoint.com
Thailand Arrests 2 For Posting 'Fake News' About Coronavirus - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:05 PM

Thailand Arrests 2 for Posting 'Fake News' About Coronavirus - Reports

Two people were arrested in Thailand for spreading "fake news" about the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Thursday, citing the digital economy minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Two people were arrested in Thailand for spreading "fake news" about the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Thursday, citing the digital economy minister.

Buddhipongse Punnakanta said four other people had been issued with stern warnings, while other nine suspects were being located by police, according to the Bangkok Post daily.

The charges against a man and a woman were brought under a computer crime act over a report about viral infections in the popular resort of Pattaya and a video of a Chinese man collapsing.

Thailand opened an anti-fake news center last year in a bid to contain misinformation that can disturb the public, although rights groups raised concerns about potential censorship.

Punnakanta said people would believe and share anything when it came to health and called on users to check facts carefully before posting them online.

Thailand was one of the first countries to report cases of the new strain of coronavirus that emerged at a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month. Infections in mainland China neared 8,000 on Thursday, with 170 lethal outcomes.

