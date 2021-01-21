Thailand Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine for Emergency Use - Drug Authority

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine of Italian production has been approved for emergency use in Thailand, Paisarn Dunkum, a deputy secretary general at the Thai food and Drug Administration (FDA), said on Thursday.

AstraZeneca applied for its vaccine's registration in Thailand on December 25, submitting a 10,000-page paperwork, according to the official.

"On January 20, we approved and registered AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine produced in Italy," Paisarn was quoted as saying by Thai newspaper Matichon.

The official specified that the registration applied only to vaccines produced outside Thailand.

AstraZeneca has a contract with Thai company Siam Bioscience to produce the vaccine domestically ” this one will require a separate authorization, according to Paisarn.

"The registration is required not for the vaccine itself but for the production technology here in Thailand," the FDA official said.

First 50,000 doses of the Italian-produced vaccine will arrive in Thailand in February and enter the market right upon passing regulatory checks, according to Paisarn. Another 150,000 doses are expected to arrive from March-April.