Thailand Aviation Authority Extends International Travel Ban Until End of June - Statement

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Thailand has extended its ban on international civilian air travel from its June 1 deadline to June 30, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said in a statement Saturday.

"The ban on international passenger flights to Thailand will be extended from 1 June 2020 at 17.00 UTC to 30 June 2020 at 17.00 UTC," the statement on the agency's website read.

This will be the third such extension to the flight ban imposed in early April to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The ban will put further strain on the country's vital tourism industry, which accounted for 20 percent of GDP in 2019.

Although Thailand was one of the first countries outside China to detect coronavirus infections, it has succeeded in maintaining a lid on explosive growth in the number of cases, with a mere 3,025 cases detected overall, of which 2885 have recovered while 56 have passed away, according to the health ministry.