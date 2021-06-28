UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Closes Restaurants, Construction Sites In 10 Provinces Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Thailand Closes Restaurants, Construction Sites in 10 Provinces Over COVID-19

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Thai authorities have imposed tough COVID-19 restrictions on Bangkok and nine other provinces due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks, a decree published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette said.

"The government did not introduce a full lockdown. We are talking about measures necessary to reduce the rate of the spread of the infection, and eliminate clusters of infections that have risen in recent weeks," a spokesman for the prime minister told reporters.

From now on, all restaurants in Bangkok, five provinces bordering the capital and four provinces in the south of the country will be open only for take away and delivery for the next 30 days.

In addition, all camps for construction workers will be shut down and construction work will be suspended.

In total, 575 camps will close for 30 days.

The camps will be guarded by the police and military and will switch to a full quarantine mode, during which mass COVID-19 testing will be carried out and medical assistance will be provided to those ill right on the spot. Most construction workers in Thailand are migrants from Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

In an attempt to escape the quarantine, many construction workers tried to leave the camps before the imposed quarantine measures, and therefore police were deployed to key highways.

Moreover, the decree also bans gatherings of over 20 people and urges citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel between provinces.

Thailand currently has over 43,000 active COVID-19 cases and over 5,000 new ones logged in the past 24 hours. Over 9% of the population have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and around 3% have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Thailand Bangkok Myanmar Cambodia Laos All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

24 minutes ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.