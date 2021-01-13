Thailand confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19, mostly domestic infections, said the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19, mostly domestic infections, said the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Of the total, 132 were domestic cases while 25 others reported in returned overseas people who tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Thailand, the CCSA spokesman said.

The domestic cases included four children, ranging from nine months to nine years of age, who contracted the virus from their infected family members, according to the CCSA spokesman.

Thailand has so far reported 10,991 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 8,791 of which were domestic cases and the rest 2,200 reported in returned overseas people, Taweesin said.

Of the total cases, 6,943 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, 3,981 are currently being treated in hospitals. The total number of deaths from the corona-virus epidemic currently stands at 67 in Thailand, he said.