UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Confirms 205 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Thailand confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Friday confirmed 205 more cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Jan. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday confirmed 205 more cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases included 189 domestic cases, with 58 cases referring to migrant workers and 131 others being confirmed elsewhere in the country, while 16 other cases were those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in the country, CCSA's spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 9,841 cases, 7,740 of which were officially reported as domestic ones while 2,101 were imported, he said.

Of that total, 5,255 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 4,519 others are currently hospitalized and 67 fatalities have been reported so far, he said.

According to the CCSA spokesman, the domestic infections have been officially reported in 57 provinces of Thailand, 28 of which have been declared areas under maximum control, including five provinces, which are currently given additional measures to fight the virus.

Related Topics

Thailand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reaffirms special relationship with Pakist ..

14 minutes ago

EU doubles BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine order to 600 mn ..

5 minutes ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Senate witnesses heated debate on NAB's role in ac ..

5 minutes ago

Commandant Malakand Levies terms role of 1122 vita ..

5 minutes ago

Ijaz, Shabbir, Fazil, Ali move in top four of Tenp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.