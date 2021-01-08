Thailand confirms 205 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Friday confirmed 205 more cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, Jan. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Friday confirmed 205 more cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The new cases included 189 domestic cases, with 58 cases referring to migrant workers and 131 others being confirmed elsewhere in the country, while 16 other cases were those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in the country, CCSA's spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 9,841 cases, 7,740 of which were officially reported as domestic ones while 2,101 were imported, he said.

Of that total, 5,255 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 4,519 others are currently hospitalized and 67 fatalities have been reported so far, he said.

According to the CCSA spokesman, the domestic infections have been officially reported in 57 provinces of Thailand, 28 of which have been declared areas under maximum control, including five provinces, which are currently given additional measures to fight the virus.