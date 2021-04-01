Thailand confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Thursday confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed.

Of the new cases, 21 were domestic infections while five others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases include 11 in Samut Sakhon, seven in Bangkok and three in Samut Prakan, according to the report.

Local media quoted Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit as saying, the country started to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines to all provinces nationwide since Thursday.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,889 cases of infection, of which 27,548 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,247 others are currently hospitalized and 94 fatalities have been reported.