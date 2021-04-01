UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Confirms 26 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 02:16 PM

Thailand confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Thursday confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed.

Of the new cases, 21 were domestic infections while five others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases include 11 in Samut Sakhon, seven in Bangkok and three in Samut Prakan, according to the report.

Local media quoted Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit as saying, the country started to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines to all provinces nationwide since Thursday.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 28,889 cases of infection, of which 27,548 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,247 others are currently hospitalized and 94 fatalities have been reported.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Sakhon Samut Prakan Bangkok Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM commends efforts of FBR for achieving target of ..

8 minutes ago

Noise Off Music On with realme’s latest smart au ..

21 minutes ago

Four outlaws arrested in sargodha

47 seconds ago

West Indies captain Brathwaite signs for Glouceste ..

49 seconds ago

Samsung Hosts Technical Seminar Showcasing Innovat ..

24 minutes ago

Bangladesh win toss, bowl in rain-hit New Zealand ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.