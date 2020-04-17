Thailand Confirms 28 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death - Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Thailand has registered 28 new COVID-19 cases and one death over the past 24 hours, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Friday.

"Today, 28 new infections have been registered. We have returned to the lowest figure since the start of the epidemic ... Unfortunately, one patient has died of the coronavirus infection," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Thailand reached 2,700 and the number of coronavirus-related fatalities increased to 47. Meanwhile, 1,689 people have fully recovered from the disease.

"I want to draw attention to the fact that today, for the first time in a long period, the number of patients in the infectious disease departments with a diagnosis of coronavirus infection is less than 1,000 - 964 people," he added.

At the same time, he added that the decrease in the number of new daily cases and the number of patients in hospitals does not mean that Thailand should now calm down and fully return to normal life. The spokesman noted the effectiveness of measures taken to combat the spread of the pandemic adding that it is necessary to continue following all the quarantine-related instructions of the authorities.