UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Confirms 29 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Thailand Confirms 29 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths - Health Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Thailand has registered 29 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Thursday.

"Today, 29 new infections have been reported in Thailand.

Three more people have died," Visanuyothin said during a briefing.

The official added that two Thai citizens and one Malaysian citizen were among the dead.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Thailand reached 2,672 and the number of coronavirus-related fatalities increased to 46. Meanwhile, 1,593 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Dead Thailand Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 April 2020

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

9 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

10 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.