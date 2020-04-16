Thailand Confirms 29 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths - Health Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Thailand has registered 29 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Thursday.

"Today, 29 new infections have been reported in Thailand.

Three more people have died," Visanuyothin said during a briefing.

The official added that two Thai citizens and one Malaysian citizen were among the dead.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Thailand reached 2,672 and the number of coronavirus-related fatalities increased to 46. Meanwhile, 1,593 people have fully recovered from the disease.