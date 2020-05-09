Thailand Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death - Health Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Thailand has registered four new COVID-19 cases and one death over the past 24 hours, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Saturday.

"Today, four new coronavirus infections have been registered.

One patient has died of the disease," Visanuyothin said at a briefing.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Thailand reached 3,004 and the number of coronavirus-related fatalities increased to 56. Meanwhile, 2,787 people have fully recovered from the disease.