Thailand Confirms 53 New COVID-19 Cases After Beginning of 'Active Case Finding'

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Thailand's health authorities on Saturday confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,907, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Saturday.

"Today, 53 new cases of infection and another death from the coronavirus were recorded ... The total number of those infected since the outbreak in Thailand is now up to 2,907 people and the total number of deaths from the coronavirus infection is 51 people," the spokesman said.

According to the Thai Enquirer news outlet, citing Visanuyothin, 57 people who were discharged from hospitals in the past day brought the total number of recoveries to 2,547.

The fresh numbers show a jump in rate of infection, as only 15 new cases were detected on Friday, due to increased testing at migrant detention facilities, the spokesman explained.

"The large increase is because we have transitioned to active case findings which means we're looking for the virus more... We have taken a look at the recent news from Singapore and seen the outbreak in an enclosed space so we are looking out for more cases," Visanuyothin said at a briefing in Bangkok, as quoted by Thai Enquirer.

Singapore initially appeared to have mitigated the coronavirus outbreak in the country, however increased testing in tightly packed dormitories housing migrant workers has seen the number of cases skyrocket over the past weeks.