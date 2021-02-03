Thailand confirms 795 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 795 new COVID-19 cases, mostly via active testing in Samut Sakhon province, said the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 783 were domestic infections while 12 others were imported, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Some 759 of the domestic cases were detected via active testing among foreign migrants and Thai nationals at factories and communities in Samut Sakhon, according to the CCSA spokesman.

Thailand has so far confirmed 21,249 cases, 18,757 of which were domestic ones while 2,492 others were imported, he said.

Of that total, 14,001 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 7,169 others are currently hospitalized and 79 fatalities have been reported so far, he said.