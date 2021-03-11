Thailand confirms another 58 cases of COVID-19 infection

UrduPoint.com
Thailand on Thursday confirmed 58 more cases of corona-virus infection, mostly domestic, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

Of Thursday's 58 cases, 53 were domestic while five referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive for the corona-virus in Thailand, the CCSA report said.

Of those domestic cases 36 were confirmed via active testing at factories, food markets and communities in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Bangkok, among other provinces, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 26,598 cases of COVID-19 infection, 23,710 of which were domestic while 2,888 were imported.

So far, 26,000 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 513 others are currently hospitalized and 85 fatalities have been reported.

