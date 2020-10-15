UrduPoint.com
Thailand Declares State Of Emergency In Bangkok Over Anti-Government Protests - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Thai authorities have declared a state of emergency in the capital of Bangkok over the ongoing anti-government protests, Thailand's media reported on Thursday.

The decree on the state of emergency bans gatherings of five or more people, as well as the publication of news or online messages that could infringe on national security, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.

The anti-government protests have been underway in Thailand for several months, with the opposition calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power as a result of the 2014 coup. The protesters also want the government to adopt a new constitution and reform the monarchy.

The rallies held in Bangkok on Wednesday involved about 10,000 protesters.

