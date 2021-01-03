Thailand Detects First Patients With UK-Linked Strain of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Thailand has identified its first four cases of the new coronavirus strain that originated in the United Kingdom, the Thai PBS reported Sunday, citing the chief of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, Yong Poovorawan.

According to the news outlet, the new mutated strain was found in a family of four UK nationals, who are currently being quarantined at a private hospital.

In late December, the United Kingdom identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.