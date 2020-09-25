UrduPoint.com
Thailand Discussing COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase With Russian Developers - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:32 PM

A Thai research institute has been discussing possible cooperation and the purchase of Russian COVID-19 vaccines with Russian developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - A Thai research institute has been discussing possible cooperation and the purchase of Russian COVID-19 vaccines with Russian developers, Thai Ambassador to Russia Thanatip Upatising told Sputnik.

"Thailand is very interested in Russia's success in developing Sputnik V and its medical research capacity. We in fact have recently had a teleconference between our National Vaccine Institute and a representative of the Russian Gameleya institute to discuss possible cooperation and the purchase of Russian vaccines. We believe that Russia's effort in this medical sphere will help us reach a breakthrough in this pandemic situation," Upatising said.

