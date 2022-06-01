UrduPoint.com

Thailand Drops Post-Arrival COVID-19 Quarantine, Opens All Land Borders

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Thailand is softening major COVID-19 restrictions for all categories of travelers, lifting the post-arrival mandatory quarantine requirement, opening all land borders and allowing nightclubs and other entertainment venues in 31 of its 77 provinces to operate on condition that alcoholic beverages not be sold past midnight.

The announcement on the updated arrival rules was published on the ThailandPass platform on May 25 and is in effect starting Wednesday, while the nightclub reopening was announced on May 20.

According to the new rules, all healthy travelers that are fully, partially or not vaccinated are allowed to arrive in Thailand by land and by air without spending five days in quarantine.

Fully vaccinated people will need to upload their certificate of vaccination to the ThailandPass system, which will issue a QR code within one to two hours that enables them to enter the country.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals must take a COVID-19 PCR or Professional ATK test within 72 hours prior to departure. The negative result should be uploaded to the ThailandPass platform.

A medical insurance with a coverage of at least $10,000 is still required for all categories of travelers.

Children between 6 and 18 years of age must also take a COVID-19 test if they are traveling with unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated parents, while those traveling with fully vaccinated parents will be automatically granted the same entry scheme. Children under 6 may enter the country without the test.

Thailand now has open borders with all its neighbors including Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia, as well as Laos, which was open on May 1. There are currently 34 open land crossings along the country's four borders. Foreign nationals wishing to enter Thailand through these checkpoints are also required to use the ThailandPass system.

Nightclubs, karaoke bars, massage parlors and bars will reopen in Thailand's 31 provinces, including Bangkok and other tourist cities. Nightclubs and bars will not serve alcohol beverages after midnight and will have to close after 1 a.m.

Mass gathering events in entertainment venues are still banned.

