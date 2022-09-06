Thailand Expects Putin to Attend APEC Summit in November - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Thailand hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in November, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

"President Putin had shown regular presence at APEC summits in the past apart from the three previous pandemic years, when there were no physical meetings. We hope that the president will attend the APEC summit in November this year," Pramudwinai said at a press conference following the meeting with Lavrov.

This summit will give Russia an opportunity to talk about its pivot to the East, the Thai foreign minister added.

Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of the APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance." are the main themes this of the forum this year.

The APEC platform was established in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region.