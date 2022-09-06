UrduPoint.com

Thailand Expects Putin To Attend APEC Summit In November - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Thailand Expects Putin to Attend APEC Summit in November - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Thailand hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in November, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

"President Putin had shown regular presence at APEC summits in the past apart from the three previous pandemic years, when there were no physical meetings. We hope that the president will attend the APEC summit in November this year," Pramudwinai said at a press conference following the meeting with Lavrov.

This summit will give Russia an opportunity to talk about its pivot to the East, the Thai foreign minister added.

Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of the APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance." are the main themes this of the forum this year.

The APEC platform was established in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region.

Related Topics

Thailand Russia Vladimir Putin Bangkok November From

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

32 minutes ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

43 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

43 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

44 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.