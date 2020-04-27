Thailand Extends Ban on International Passenger Aircraft Arrivals Until May 31

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the ban on international passenger aircraft arrivals until May 31 in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the ban on international passenger aircraft arrivals until May 31 in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order on the third extension of the ban, introduced on April 4, was published on Monday on the CAAT website.

"The ban on international passenger flights to Thailand will be extended from April 30, 2020 to 11:59 p.m. [16:59 GMT] on May 31, 2020. All flight permits issued for this period will be canceled," the order read.

Over the given period, Thai airports will allow landings to government and military aircraft, as well as passenger flights that land for emergency and technical reasons without disembarking passengers. At the same time, cargo planes, flights with humanitarian or medical evacuation missions and passenger aircraft evacuating foreign citizens from Thailand to their home countries will be allowed to land in the kingdom.

Any passengers, including diplomats and officials who will be allowed entry to Thailand, will be required to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine.

On Monday, Thailand recorded only nine new cases of coronavirus that is the smallest daily number of infections tin April. According to the latest official data, the total COVID-19 cases tally in Thailand stands at 2,931, 2,609 patients have recovered and 52 have died of the disease.

The national coronavirus response center on Monday recommended the government to extend restrictive measures that are in place in the country until April 30.