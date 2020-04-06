UrduPoint.com
Thailand Extends Ban On Int'l Flights To Country Until April 18 Over COVID-19- Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Thailand Extends Ban on Int'l Flights to Country Until April 18 Over COVID-19- Authorities

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Thailand has extended the ban on the arrival of international flights at the country's airports, which lasted from April 4-6, until April 18 over the spread of the coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.

According to the authority, landing at Thai airports during the restrictions is permitted only for cargo flights, aircraft delivering humanitarian aid or evacuating foreign citizens from Thailand to their countries of residence, and passenger flights for emergency and technical landings.

So far, the national COVID-19 response center has registered 2,220 cases of the coronavirus, including 26 related fatalities. Meanwhile, a total of 793 patients have fully recovered.

