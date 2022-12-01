UrduPoint.com

Thailand Eyeing Possibility Of Importing Russian Energy Resources - Ambassador In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Thailand Eyeing Possibility of Importing Russian Energy Resources - Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Thai authorities and business community are considering the possibility of importing Russian energy resources, including the information on prices and the required volume of supplies, Thai Ambassador in Moscow Sasiwat Wongsinsawat said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The possibility to import Russian energy resources, including price details and volume required is still being explored by relevant Thai authorities and private companies," the diplomat said.

Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik that almost all ASEAN countries are to some extent interested in increasing hydrocarbon imports from Russia.

