Thailand Eyeing Round-the-Clock Curfew in Coming Days Over COVID-24 - Government

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is considering the introduction of a 24-hour curfew in the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is considering the introduction of a 24-hour curfew in the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Friday.

On Thursday, the authorities established a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m to 4 a.m. local time (15:00 to 21:00 GMT) starting on April 3.

"The prime minister is seriously considering introducing a 24-hour curfew. Everything will depend on the dynamics of the growth in the number of infections in the next seven days and on the consciousness of citizens in maintaining social distance and home self-isolation," the spokeswoman said, as aired by the Thairath tv channel.

So far, Thailand has reported nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of the disease with 581 recoveries and 19 deaths.

