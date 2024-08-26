Thailand Flash Floods After Heavy Rains Kill 22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Thailand have killed 22 people in recent days, disaster officials said on Monday, as they warned of further sudden flooding this week.
Nineteen others were injured and more than 30,000 households have been affected in 13 provinces over the past 10 days, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a statement.
Among the deaths were 10 people, including a Russian couple, who were killed when a landslide slammed into a residential area on Thailand's popular resort island of Phuket last week.
The department also warned about 31 provinces in the kingdom's north and northeast were facing possible flash floods until Thursday.
"The department has ordered local authorities to monitor the weather closely... and put teams and equipment on standby," a statement said.
"People should also follow the weather forecast and take warnings seriously," it added.
