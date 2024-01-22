Thailand frustrate Oman to inch towards Asian Cup last 16

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Thailand coach Masatada Ishii was "really happy" with a point after his side held a blunt Oman 0-0 on Sunday to inch closer to the Asian Cup knockout rounds.

Following a lively first half in Doha, Oman sought to apply pressure after the break, the midfielder Salaah Al-Yahyaei prodding away at the Thai defence but finding no way through.

At the other end, Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided -- who scored a brace in Thailand's opening 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan -- cut an increasingly isolated figure.

When the final whistle sounded, Thailand's players celebrated a draw which leaves them top of Group F on four points after two games and with a good chance of progressing to the last 16.

"When we went into this match we wanted three points, but as the game went by, we saw what can be done," said the Japanese coach.

"We are really happy with one point."

Oman coach Branko Ivanovic acknowledged that "the Thai team was very cohesive", adding that "it was difficult to create opportunities to score".

Saudi Arabia are second on three points but have a game in hand, against Kyrgyzstan later Sunday.

Oman have one point and Kyrgyzstan none.

The top two are guaranteed to reach the next phase, but third place could also be enough.