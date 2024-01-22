Thailand Frustrate Oman To Inch Towards Asian Cup Last 16
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Thailand coach Masatada Ishii was "really happy" with a point after his side held a blunt Oman 0-0 on Sunday to inch closer to the Asian Cup knockout rounds.
Following a lively first half in Doha, Oman sought to apply pressure after the break, the midfielder Salaah Al-Yahyaei prodding away at the Thai defence but finding no way through.
At the other end, Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided -- who scored a brace in Thailand's opening 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan -- cut an increasingly isolated figure.
When the final whistle sounded, Thailand's players celebrated a draw which leaves them top of Group F on four points after two games and with a good chance of progressing to the last 16.
"When we went into this match we wanted three points, but as the game went by, we saw what can be done," said the Japanese coach.
"We are really happy with one point."
Oman coach Branko Ivanovic acknowledged that "the Thai team was very cohesive", adding that "it was difficult to create opportunities to score".
Saudi Arabia are second on three points but have a game in hand, against Kyrgyzstan later Sunday.
Oman have one point and Kyrgyzstan none.
The top two are guaranteed to reach the next phase, but third place could also be enough.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From World
-
Advantage Leverkusen as Bremen end 16-year wait for Bayern victory5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table5 minutes ago
-
Carvajal seals Madrid's wild comeback win over Almeria6 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidate list excludes opposition leader Sonko6 minutes ago
-
'We played like it didn't matter' says Tuchel after shock Bayern loss6 minutes ago
-
Strasser upsets favourites to win Kitzbuehel slalom36 minutes ago
-
Advantage Leverkusen as Bremen stun Bayern Munich36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update36 minutes ago
-
Strike on busy market kills 25 in Russian-held Donetsk3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup results3 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands flood protests against far right in Germany3 hours ago
-
'Four survivors' after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains3 hours ago